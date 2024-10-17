Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.23 and last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 36518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.48.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DND. Cormark decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.81 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.73%.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
