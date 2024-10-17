Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.23 and last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 36518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DND. Cormark decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.81 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.73%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.