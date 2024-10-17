Dustin Hamilton Sells 921 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SFM opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 142.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.