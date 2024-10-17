Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $286.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.58. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $297.56. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.