Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,128.08 ($14.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,204 ($15.72). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,204 ($15.72), with a volume of 775,551 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.30) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.84) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,170 ($15.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.41) to GBX 1,470 ($19.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.94).

Dunelm Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,129.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,945.95%.

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In other news, insider Luisa Wright acquired 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.87) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($36,469.42). 34.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Recommended Stories

