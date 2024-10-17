DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Update

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DTS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTSOF opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. DTS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Get DTS alerts:

About DTS

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.