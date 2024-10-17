DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Update

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DTS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DTSOF opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. DTS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $24.85.
About DTS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DTS
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.