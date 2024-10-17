Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.61 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.55 ($0.66), with a volume of 16579701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.65 ($0.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Dowlais Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £695.19 million and a P/E ratio of -136.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,081.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 83,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($64,658.85). 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Further Reading

