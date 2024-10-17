Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EW opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,778,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,679,000 after acquiring an additional 344,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

