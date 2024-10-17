Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.35 million.
