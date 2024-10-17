Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

DBM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE DBM remained flat at C$9.05 on Thursday. 105,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,089. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of C$789.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.41.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

