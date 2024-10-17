Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.62, but opened at $42.75. Dogness (International) shares last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 29,952 shares.
Dogness (International) Trading Up 5.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.
About Dogness (International)
Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.
