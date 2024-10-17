Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $17.83 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009100 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00107078 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,404,496,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.