Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of $912.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

