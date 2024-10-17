Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,832,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,186,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

