Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.85. 16,638,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 34,960,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
