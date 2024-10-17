Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.85. 16,638,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 34,960,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

