Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

