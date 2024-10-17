Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.12. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 636,223 shares.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $729.94 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

