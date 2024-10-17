Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 329,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,516,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,721,000 after buying an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

