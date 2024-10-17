Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,175,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 6.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $40,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after buying an additional 3,781,741 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,378 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $34,026,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,870 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.