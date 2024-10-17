Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stake Lowered by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

