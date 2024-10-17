Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Boosted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

DFIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. 93,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

