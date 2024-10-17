Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

