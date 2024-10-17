Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

