Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

