DigiByte Hits Market Cap of $117.86 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. DigiByte has a market cap of $117.86 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00542927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00104153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00028853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00232937 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00028361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00075206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,310,250,092 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

