Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,911. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

