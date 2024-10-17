DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 5618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

DiamondHead Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

About DiamondHead

(Get Free Report)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.