Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $190.70, but opened at $183.66. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $181.99, with a volume of 566,791 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $87,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

