Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $230.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.99. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

