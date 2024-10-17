DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,525,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 2,373,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,259.0 days.
DEXUS Price Performance
OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at C$4.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.54. DEXUS has a 52-week low of C$4.03 and a 52-week high of C$5.57.
About DEXUS
