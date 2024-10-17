DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,525,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 2,373,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,259.0 days.

DEXUS Price Performance

OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at C$4.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.54. DEXUS has a 52-week low of C$4.03 and a 52-week high of C$5.57.

About DEXUS

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

