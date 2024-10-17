DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Update

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

DexCom stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 976,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

