Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,562,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 7,309,508 shares.The stock last traded at $39.87 and had previously closed at $40.69.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

