Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday. 405,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session's volume of 880,826 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Despegar.com Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Despegar.com by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $4,605,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

