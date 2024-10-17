Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DWVYF
Derwent London Stock Performance
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.