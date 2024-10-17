Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,279. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

