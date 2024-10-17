Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero Stock Down 1.6 %
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delivery Hero
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.