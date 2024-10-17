Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 1.6 %

Delivery Hero Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

