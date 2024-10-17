Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €36.07 ($39.21) and last traded at €37.00 ($40.22). 852,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.82 ($41.11).
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.08.
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
