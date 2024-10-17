Decred (DCR) Price Tops $12.46

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Decred has a market cap of $204.21 million and approximately $773,372.12 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.46 or 0.00018553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006544 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,520.57 or 0.37992125 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,386,054 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.