DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.41 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Report on DCCPF
DCC Stock Performance
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.