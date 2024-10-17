David Loren Neuhauser Buys 3,285 Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,702.30.

KEI opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.48. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.82 and a 12-month high of C$6.48.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

