Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 914,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,866. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,963,061.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,012 shares of company stock worth $62,076,371 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

