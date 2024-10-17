Dan Baker Acquires 25,000 Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Dan Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($83,572.73).

Dan Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dan Baker purchased 3,000 shares of Restore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £8,190 ($10,694.70).

Restore Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RST opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £362.18 million, a PE ratio of 8,843.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.07. Restore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

Restore Cuts Dividend

About Restore

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

