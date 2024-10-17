Dan Baker Acquires 25,000 Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Dan Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($83,572.73).
Dan Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Dan Baker purchased 3,000 shares of Restore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £8,190 ($10,694.70).
Restore Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of RST opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £362.18 million, a PE ratio of 8,843.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.07. Restore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.
Restore Cuts Dividend
About Restore
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Restore
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Buffett Loves Occidental Stock And What It Means for Chevron
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.