CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 435,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CXApp Stock Performance

Shares of CXAI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 231,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,397. CXApp has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 167.12% and a negative net margin of 674.28%.

Insider Activity at CXApp

About CXApp

In other CXApp news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $216,725.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 89.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

