Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,110,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $409.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $416.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.