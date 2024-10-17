Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Global SuperDividend US ETF makes up 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $672.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

