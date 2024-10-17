Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

