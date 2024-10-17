Curran Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

WMT opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $652.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

