Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $333.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $339.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.09 and a 200-day moving average of $294.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

