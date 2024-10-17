Cumberland Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. 848,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

