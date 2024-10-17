Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Bank of America by 959.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447,091 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $261,923,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,432.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,627,000 after buying an additional 5,749,567 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Bank of America by 290.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,763,000 after buying an additional 5,293,000 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,899,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,810,871. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,230,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,064,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.