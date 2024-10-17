Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,752 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.62 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

